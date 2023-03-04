At times this past season, running back Tony Pollard looked to be the go-to option out of the Dallas Cowboys backfield. Now, on the verge of hitting free agency, the Cowboys are looking to lock him into a new deal, and it appears that they are not willing to let him walk.

In a recent tweet sent out by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he revealed that the Cowboys could look to franchise tag Tony Pollard if the two sides are unable to reach a new deal.

“The Cowboys will franchise tag RB Tony Pollard if the two sides cannot work out a long-term deal by the Tuesday deadline, sources say. Dallas has been clear the tag is an option, and they aren’t in the business of letting great players walk. Pollard will be there in 2023,” wrote Rapoport.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tony Pollard put together the best season of his career in 2022. Pollard took the field in 16 games while earning four starts, the most of his career. On the field, he produced in a big way, rushing for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns on 193 total carries. Through the air, he added 39 receptions for 371 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The Cowboys front office has already made it clear that they could look to move on from longtime running back Ezekiel Elliot sometime in the near future. In his potential absence, Pollard could take on the lead-back duties permanently. Letting him walk in free agency could be a major loss to this high-powered offense. It appears that regardless of how his contract situation plays out, he will be back in Dallas next season.