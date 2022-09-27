‘Me at 60 is better than most at 100′: Micah Parsons drops truth bomb on playing sick in Cowboys’ win over Giants

The Dallas Cowboys moved to 2-1 on Monday night with a big win over the New York Giants, who were unbeaten. There was a doubt that star pass-rusher Micah Parsons might not play due to sickness, but he ultimately suited up.

Following the contest, Parsons dropped a huge truth bomb on playing when he wasn’t at 100%. Via Jon Machota:

“I’m here to play, I’m here to be great. I could have a stomach virus, I could be pooping my pants & I still want to play. I don’t want to be held back. I live to play the game. Me at 60 is better than most people at 100. I just wanna play.”

Micah Parsons has a point. This man is an absolute dog and already an elite player at his position. Although the former Penn State standout failed to register a sack or tackle, just being on the field with the defense is huge for the Cowboys. They really did a phenomenal job of limiting the damage, surrendering just 16 points and sacking Daniel Jones five times.

Most importantly, backup QB Cooper Rush has stepped up to the plate and delivered, moving to 3-0 as a starter in the NFL. Sure, Dallas would love to have Dak Prescott back sooner rather than later, but to know there’s another signal-caller on their roster capable of winning games is a great feeling.

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys next face the Washington Commanders on Sunday at home, followed by a couple of tough matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles. Dak should likely return in Week 5 or 6.