Coming off a blowout loss to the Saints — who almost set an NFL record — the Dallas Cowboys got an explosive statement from linebacker Micah Parsons. However, Parsons drew a 100% real Derrick Henry message from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, according to a post on X.

“You can be bullies on the block against the Cowboys.” @stephenasmith wishes Micah Parsons “good luck” trying to stop Derrick Henry this weekend.”

“In the last four losses, (the Cowboys) gave up 690 yards rushing,” Smith said. “You put the word out. We can run over ya’ll. They have speed, they have athleticism, (and) they have talent. What they’re lacking is girth … and a spine. You can attack the middle. This is what they don’t have.”

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said defense needs to step up

Parsons said the Cowboys need to make a statement against the Ravens on Sunday.

“It's a prove-it weekend,” Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. “And I'm not just putting anything on any of my teammates. I'm saying myself included. I need to step up. We all need to step up. It would hurt me more if we all didn't step up. If we all played down to that standard again, that just tells me we're not moving in the direction that we should be moving.”

But the challenge is real, as Smith pointed out. The Cowboys’ defense got hammered by the Saints, who have a good offensive line but a running back more known for finesse than power.

“We know (Saints RB) Alvin Kamara is that dude,” Smith said. “This brother is probably a future Hall of Famer. He’s spectacular when healthy. But you know who you never confuse him with? Derrick Henry.”

How will Ravens go about their business against Cowboys?

Smith said the Ravens will try to attack the Cowboys in the middle of the field.

“You’re going up against a team and their Achilles heel defensively is the lack of a spine that you can attack them right down the middle,” Smith said. “Run all over them. (And) you got the Ravens coming to town. With an 0-2 record, knowing their season potentially could be on the line.”

Then Smith tolled Parsons for his comments about proving it.

“I’m looking at Micah Parsons and I’m like yo, man,” Smith said. “Good luck with that. Go ahead and prove it this weekend. You go right ahead. Good luck.”

The Cowboys rank No. 13 on the defensive line, according to Pro Football Focus. The linebackers are No. 19. But the problem for Smith’s comments is the Ravens are ranked No. 25 along the offensive line. And that unit is partly responsible for dragging the team out of the gates with a pair of losses. So maybe it’s not a gimme that Henry will run roughshod over the Cowboys in Week 3.

Henry has rushed for 130 yards on 31 attempts with two touchdowns in his first season with the Ravens.