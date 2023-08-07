The Dallas Cowboys' recent postseason follies can best be attributed to a lack of one specific and essential trait. Discipline. Penalties and poor on-field judgment have tarnished the reputation of a once sterling franchise. The best way to prevent history from repeating itself is to hammer everything down in training camp. Unfortunately, that means even star linebacker Micah Parsons is not immune to being publicly reprimanded.

The two-time All-Pro is finding himself breaking a chief practice rule, which is something that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the entire organization cannot afford to take lightly.

“We go through these spots all the time: you don't hit the quarterback,” McCarthy said, per CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. “The quarterback hasn't been hit in practice in my 30 years [as an NFL coach] that I can recall. That's all part of working together, having discipline in your rush lane, discipline in your pass-protection unit, and this is why you have camp….He is a No. 1 violator right now.”

The main objective of all teams, one that can dramatically alter seasons if not strictly adhered to, is protect the offensive leader of your team. The quarterback has never been more important, and despite Dak Prescott's shaky play last season, Dallas will not reach its full potential without him under center. Parsons is obviously well-aware of that fact but has succumbed to his own relentless drive and preparation.

“I challenge myself and push myself to the limits, preparing myself for my mental space for where I want to be Sunday, Monday, and Thursday,” he said at training camp a few days after McCarthy's comments. “That's my mindset. Every day is a game. Every day is to work my craft and show what I can be doing. Every day is important. I get warnings every day. But you know, I've always been wanting to push towards that line.”

The 24-year-old elite pass rusher recorded 13.5 sacks last season, in large because of his high-level of focus. However, he must properly harness all of that intensity during training camp and ensure that practice guidelines are religiously followed. Prescott getting injured by his own teammate in training camp is the exact circus-like optics that this franchise desperately needs to avoid.