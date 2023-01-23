Dallas Cowboys’ kicker Brett Maher started the postseason by missing four extra points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, Maher started the Cowboys‘ Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with yet another missed extra point.

After Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott completed a four-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz, Maher got his first attempt at an extra point. While it wasn’t a straight miss, as the kick was blocked, it marked yet another missed extra point for Maher.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Brett Maher’s extra point is no good, although this time it was blocked. pic.twitter.com/RGpdBQglKc — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 23, 2023

Brett Maher was almost perfect on his extra points during the regular season. He attempted 53, which tied for most in the NFL, and hit 50 of them. Maher was overall a pretty consistent kicker, as his 90.6% field goal percentage ranked eighth-highest in the NFL.

However, during the postseason, Maher has just been a different kicker. Even prior to kickoff, there were reports of Maher being erratic during warmups. Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones had a discussion with him on the field.

With two minutes to go until halftime, the 49ers and Cowboys are tied at 6. With San Francisco having just two field goals, a Maher extra point would’ve put Dallas up by one. Maher can’t be fully blamed, as quarterback Dak Prescott, despite his touchdown pass, has thrown for just 73 yards with an interception to this point.

The Cowboys and 49ers still have a lot of game to play. The winner will be competing for the NFC Championship. But after his struggles against the Buccaneers, and even if the kick was blocked, Maher hasn’t done himself any favors thus far against San Francisco.