By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys were upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime on Sunday. Cowboys’ star defender Micah Parsons called out a Jaguars player for “jumping” on his neck during a play in the game.

Still no one talking bout this guy jumping on my neck?! But yet we can’t land on a quarterback! https://t.co/qDNwwAILlv — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 19, 2022

In the video, Micah Parsons appears to be down prior to a Jacksonville player running full speed and hitting Parsons. The play was overlooked by many during the game. But perhaps Parsons calling it out will force the league to look into it.

In the end, Dallas dropped a heartbreaking affair. The Cowboys fell to 10-4 on the season with the loss. Their record still positions them well for a playoff appearance. But their odds of catching the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East are extremely slim.

Trevor Lawrence spoke on rallying despite his fumble, as seen in the video above, following Jacksonville’s victory over Micah Parsons and the Cowboys.

“Right away, I was like ‘game is over,'” Trevor Lawrence said in reference to the fumble, per Demetrius Harvey. “I look up, we got three timeouts… I’m standing there at our defense’s mercy just praying we get a stop and really believed in those guys.”

The Cowboys-Jaguars clash was a thrilling contest without question. However, it will be interesting to see what action is taken following the hit on Micah Parsons. The 23-year old is one of the best defenders in the NFL and that play could have led to serious injury.