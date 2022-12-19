By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It was a near miracle for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they beat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime, but Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence never stopped believing in his team.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence talking about his fumble and the defense’s ability to stop the Cowboys and get the ball back. In the end, “it was always the Jags” Lawrence echoed Dewey Wingard’s favorite line: pic.twitter.com/CnbXESoV9N — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 18, 2022

The Jaguars are a team that regularly gets overlooked, but Lawrence and his teammates have won 3 of their last 4 games, including a 40-34 overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

The Jaguars won the game on Rayshawn Jenkins’ 52-yard interception return for a score in the extra session. “It was always the Jags,” Lawrence said, echoing the thoughts of teammate Andrew “Dewey” Wingard.

The game appeared to be out of reach for the Jaguars when they trailed 27-10 with just over 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter. But Lawrence was undaunted and he got the Jaguars back in the game with a pair of touchdown passes before the quarter was over.

He hit ace receiver Zay Jones with a 59-yard TD pass at the 3:57 mark, and then Lawrence hit the Cowboys with another big punch when he found Marvin Jones Jr. with a 10-yard scoring pass to bring Jacksonville within 3 points at 27-24.

Lawrence threw another TD pass to Jones early in the fourth quarter that gave Jacksonville a 31-27 lead, but the Cowboys rebounded with a TD of their own to take a 34-31 lead. Trevor Lawrence was driving the Jaguars for a tying field goal, but he fumbled the ball with 1:34 remaining and Micah Parsons recovered for the Cowboys.

The Jacksonville defense forced a 3-and-out, and the Jaguars tied the game on the final play of regulation as Riley Patterson connected on a 48-yard field goal.