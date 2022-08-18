Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons promised to bless some random kids, and he delivered on his words with an epic PS5 gift.

On Tuesday, Parsons asked his Twitter who still doesn’t have the Madden 23 game, noting that he wants to “bless some kids today.” The following day, he tweeted that “it’s time”–hinting that he would be selecting the lucky fans who would receive an epic gift from him.

Just an hour later after that, he shared a screenshot of his conversation with a fan, showing the said kid thanking him for the surprise.

❤️ this what it’s all bout!! Ps5 coming soon pic.twitter.com/FWFBqolGc8 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 18, 2022

Now that is an incredible gesture from Micah Parsons, and by the looks of the message he shared, the Cowboys linebacker certainly made the fan’s day. It’s also safe to assume that Parsons found another friend to play Madden 23 with.

The Cowboys are already busy preparing for the upcoming season, so its definitely nice to see Parsons giving back to the community and to the fanbase first. Hopefully, we’ll get to see more Cowboys players do the same for their die-hard fans.

Dallas has big aspirations in 2022, especially after their playoff disappointment last year. Parsons himself has boldly proclaimed that he wants to take Dallas to the Super Bowl, noting how watching the Los Angeles Rams do it made him hungrier.

A lot of eyes will be on the Cowboys, and while there will be a ton of critics, we’re pretty sure there will also be a lot of fans cheering for them.