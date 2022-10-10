Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.

“I’m day by day. There’s a lot of growth right now, we’re up hill. Things are happening fast, taking it day by day when I can do more than the next day we’ll keep pushing like that,” Parsons said.

Parsons finished the game with two sacks, to go with five tackles and three quarterback hits. Parsons led the Cowboys defense that absolutely crushed the Rams offense. Outside of two huge plays to Cooper Kupp and Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles struggled to get anything going against the Cowboys defense.

However, Micah Parsons at times appeared to be hurting. The broadcast reported on his groin injury that was lingering from the prior week. Video showed Parsons multiple times struggling in pain on the sidelines. But he played inspired football nonetheless.

Dallas’ defense once again carried them to victory. The Cowboys sacked Rams QB Matthew Stafford five times. On the third play of the game, the Cowboys strip sacked Stafford and returned the fumble for a touchdown. The Cowboys offense was held in check but Parsons & Company practically won the game themselves.

The Cowboys travel to Philadelphia to face the undefeated Eagles in a pivotal NFC East matchup next week.