With playoff hopes still, technically, alive for the Dallas Cowboys—mathematically speaking— it would be best for them if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in Week 16. However, Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons made it clear who he's rooting for in his rant Thursday afternoon, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X.

“Nah, at this point, it’s f**k Philly, now,” Parsons said. “Even if we got eliminated, like, I gotta crush Philly. F**k them. I hate them now. I be seeing them talk so much on social (media).”

Now, there's a chance Parsons spoke too quickly, using emotions to fuel what he said. Rooting for the Eagles to lose over a war between him and Philly fans on social media doesn't sound like what he might believe. Maybe it was just a heat-of-the-moment comment.

Or, he really embodies the Cowboys and Eagles rivalry. For context, that would be like a Bears player rooting for the Packers to win, that way they make the playoffs. Sometimes, it's impossible to root for the rival team with these major rivalries.

And in this instance, Parsons appears to be rooting against the Eagles no matter what after his aggressively worded rant.

Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons not holding out hope for 2024 playoffs

With less than a 1% chance of making the 2024 playoff race, Parsons' message to Philly made it clear that he's okay with the Cowboys losing a chance of the postseason if it meant the Eagles also lost.

And when it comes to commitment to the rivalry, it's respectable.

Now, as someone fighting for a new contract, it could come across poorly to Jerry Jones if he hears about it.

But, it wasn't surprising to hear Parsons speak this way. Ever since he started his podcast— and well before that, too— Parsons has never been one to suppress what's on his mind. He doesn't hold back, and he doesn't deviate from being himself.

The Cowboys and Eagles face off in Week 17, and that should be a game full of fireworks. With or without chances of making the playoffs, this seems like a game where Parsons will hear his name quite a bit from the stadium's PA system.

One thing seems to be on his mind, and that's crushing Philly, literally and figuratively.