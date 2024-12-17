Though the Dallas Cowboys rang the victory bell in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, neither team has their eyes on the NFL Playoff Picture. Due to that, defensive star Micah Parsons' name continues floating around in trade rumors for the Cowboys. However, in his most recent episode of “The Edge with Micah Parsons,” the Cowboys' defensive captain explained how he sees his future in the NFL.

“Like I said, y'all know I'm going to be a Cowboy for life,” Parsons said. “We're going to figure out a way for me to be a Cowboy for life. I think [Jerry Jones] and Stephen see it that way, too.”

Expand Tweet

Now, it's not necessarily up to Parsons. The Cowboys could trade him on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET if they wanted. That's when teams can trade again following the previous season's trade deadline.

However, based on Parsons' comments, it appears he'd be willing to represent America's Team his whole career.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons dismisses speculative trade rumors

Amid a 2024 season full of disappointment for the Cowboys, Parsons remained positive when discussing his NFL future.

Not only did Parsons appear excited about his future with his team, but he gave an exciting message about the upcoming offseason.

“I'm gonna be real excited at the end of this year,” Parsons said. “I hope the fans are going to be excited because I think it's going to be a great offseason. I do think we're gonna attack free agency. I think it's going to be a great year because I think we got the pieces, man.

“That's why I say, Cowboys nation, it looks bad right now— and we turning it up— but it's about to go to a whole nother level. I hope y'all really pay attention and y'all wake up because it's about to get real exciting. Cowboys nation, y'all better wake up real fast.”

After hearing Parsons say these things, it comes across as blind optimism. Parsons isn't necessarily the one calling shots for the Cowboys. And with Jerry Jones' track record of offseason moves, it could be a long offseason for Parsons.

However, it appears that Parsons wants to stick with the Cowboys his entire career.