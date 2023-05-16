Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons is gearing up for next season, and as early as now, their rivals should be worried.

On Monday, Parsons went viral after his latest workout video made the rounds on social media. In the said clip, the Cowboys’ outside linebacker can be seen doing a power clean on an impressive 315 pounds.

Of course it had everyone buzzing, with several fans impressed by what Parsons just did. While some couldn’t help but point out his poor form as he performed the power clean, there’s one thing that’s undeniable: he made it look easy.

Perhaps his mediocre form made it even more impressive. If he’s able to make it look so effortless with his current form, how much more if he perfected it.

“Power cleaning with wrist straps is insane,” an impressed fan added.

“When you have horrible form but you still muscle it up that speaks….. just shows how genetically gifted you are lol,” another Twitter user shared. A third fan commented, “Not an expert lifter but this looks like mediocre form for cleaning and he still made it look easy.”

Other Cowboys fans couldn’t help but get excited for Dallas this upcoming 2023 season, especially with Micah Parsons leading their defense.

“Looks like he’s warming up with 315. Can’t wait to see year 3 Micah unleashed upon the rest of the league,” a Cowboys supporter furthered.

Another one said, “That’s my pass rushing linebacker!”

It’s hard to blame the Cowboys faithful for being this hyped up over Parsons’ latest workout. There’s no denying the 23-year-old looks really scary as he continues to work on his strength and body. Imagine how much more damage he can do in 2023.