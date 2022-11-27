Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Micah Parsons fired back at New York Giants center Nick Gates, who said the Dallas Cowboys linebacker punched him to the chin after his provocation.

During the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the Giants in Week 11, Parsons was actually called for unnecessary roughness with 45 seconds left, leading to a 15-yard penalty for Dallas. It allowed the Giants to score a touchdown and make the game look closer that it actually was.

After the contest, Gates said that Parsons gave him a “full-on punch” in the chin after he baited him to do so. He said, “I told him, ‘Come on, I know you want to.’ He took me up on it.”

“I’m not the best football player, so I’ve got to do other things to try to help out the team,” Gates added, even though the TV broadcast didn’t show the interaction.

For his part, Micah Parsons refuted the claims and pointed out the dirty tactics that Nick Gates used. He reversed the the accusations and pointed out that it was the Giants center who tried to “hurt other opponents.”

“When he says others things that means, play dirty, take cheap shots and try to hurt other opponents!! I’m never going to intentionally try and hurt another player but we constantly allow this in the league!” Parsons wrote on Twitter.

It will definitely be interesting to know what really happened. Unfortunately, there are no videos of the incident and we can only rely on the versions of the story from the two players.

Considering Parsons’ importance to the Cowoys, though, they would definitely want him to be more careful and patient when it comes to handling those players who are trying to get into their heads.