Despite earning a victory on Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys learned before their matchup that it was mathematically impossible for them to return to the postseason.

The grim news was confirmed to the team not long before kickoff, something that head coach Mike McCarthy admitted was difficult to take in via ESPN.

“Before the game was a real punch in the gut, to say the least,” McCarthy said.

“I just love the way our team plays,” McCarthy said about the team win. “I just can't say enough about the locker room. Their pride. Their character. Their toughness. Resiliency.”

McCarthy met with team owner and general manager Jerry Jones prior to the game, a meeting he said didn't involve much conversation.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of conversation about it,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I made the point before the game, `Jjust play the way we always play. We’re playing really dang good football these past four, five weeks. Let’s grind this thing out.'”

The Cowboys continue their schedule when they face the rival Philadelphia Eagles on the road next Sunday.

What does the future hold for Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach?

Mike McCarthy’s future with the Cowboys remains uncertain, as he currently does not have a contract beyond this season. Jerry Jones has spoken highly of McCarthy, and pushed back on the notion of making an in-season coaching change, a practice he admitted that he regretted earlier in his tenure.

This situation isn’t new for the Cowboys, as former head coach Jason Garrett also coached twice in the final year of his contract without an extension. Garrett received a five-year extension in 2014 but was not retained after the 2019 season.

Since taking over the Cowboys, McCarthy has accumulated a regular season record of 49-33, but a 1-3 postseason record.