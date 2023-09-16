Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons pulls out all the stops to make sure he is prepared on game Day. Up next for the Cowboys is a home game against the New York Jets, and Parsons is doing everything he can to ensure he is ready to go on Sunday.

Recently, it was revealed that the Cowboys have been triple-teaming their offensive line against Parsons in preparation for the game.

“I think he’s handled it very well,” said coach Mike McCarthy, per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think he clearly understands the impact he makes for our defense, the opportunities he creates for others, he’s very much in tune with that. Frankly, just to make him feel at home, we triple-teamed him today on the last play of the game segment. It’s something he’s going to be dealing with the rest of his career.”

Parsons and the entire Cowboys defense were electric in Dallas' first game. They opened the season with a 40-0 dismantling of the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Now they will be taking on the Giants' MetLife Stadium neighbors in the Jets, who also opened with a win despite losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season.

During the Jets' victory over Buffalo, their offensive line was not particularly impressive, allowing consistent pressure throughout the evening. However, don't expect that to stop Parsons from partaking in his rigorous training methods in preparation for the game. The Cowboys and Jets are slated to kick off Sunday at 4:25 PM ET from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.