The Dallas Cowboys won a key game against the Los Angeles Chargers last night with a solid showing from the defense led by Micah Parsons, bouncing back after the blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

For Parsons, he said after the game that it's all about proving the doubters wrong, citing the win as a statement to throw back at them according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

“The win was good,” edge player Micah Parsons said. “It's good to always get back on track. That's our record: Prove the naysayers wrong.”

Micah Parsons in key moments in the game

The Cowboys defense wasn't able to force a turnover or sack Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert the whole game until the very last two plays. Parsons sacked Herbert on one down and then defensive back Stephon Gilmore sealed the win with a back-breaking interception for the Chargers right after.

“Anytime I get an opportunity in the game, I'm waiting for them,” Parsons said to the media. “I feel like that's my moment. That's what my teammates are looking for me the most. It feels good to come up big for them.”

On the offensive side of the ball for the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott said that it was important that this team can't “landslide” after the crushing loss to the 49ers.

“It's early in the season but 4-2 or 3-3, it's a huge difference. Yeah, it just is,” Prescott said. “Yeah … it's early in the season. I've been in a 3-5 season that we turned around and went on a win streak and won the division … but 4-2, second road win of the year, against a great team, against a great offense, great defense.”

Parsons, Prescott, and the rest of the Cowboys now head into a bye week to rest up and prepare for the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 29.