The NFL announced Tuesday that players will officially be allowed to wear number zero this upcoming season. Dallas Cowboys‘ star Micah Parsons took to twitter to announce his desire to capitalize on the newest rule, dawning himself ‘Agent 0′ on Tuesday.

If Parsons is to change to number zero, it might take some getting used to watching the star linebacker wreak havoc in the backfield wearing a single digit. If player reaction across the league is any indication, he will not be the only one.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced shortly after the rule change was made public that he will be wearing zero in his first season in Duval. Ridley is the first to officially switch, and will look a little less strange being a skill player on the outside.

When it comes to Parsons, if any big guy on the defensive line could pull off number zero, it would be the Cowboys’ star. He runs like a wide receiver and displays athleticism that rivals the top skill players in the game.

An interesting storyline to watch will be the incoming arrival of defensive back Stephon Gilmore and if he has any desire to wear the number. It would not be a surprise that if both are vying for zero, preference would be given to the cornerback.

In the end, the number on the jersey has no actual relevance in determining output on the field. Whether or not Micah Parsons actually switches his number, Cowboys’ fans can still expect dominance from the linebacker this season.