Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons couldn’t hide his excitement over the team’s acquisition of cornerback Stephon Gilmore via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Parsons immediately gave Gilmore a warm welcome to Dallas nation with a tweet shortly after the news of the trade filled everyone’s timelines.

“Oh f–k!!!!! @BumpNrunGilm0re welcome!!,” Micah Parsons said on Twitter to Gilmore, who now takes his elite defensive talents to a Dallas stop unit that finished the 2022 NFL regular season eighth against the pass with 207.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Micah Parsons did not stop there. He wants the Cowboys to strike while they’re hot this offseason, as he turned his attention to trying to woo wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to come to Dallas.

“@DeAndreHopkins it’s about that time 👀👀👀,” Parsons tweeted several minutes after his message to Gilmore.

However, if the Cowboys want to have Hopkins, it’s going to be through a trade, with the wide receiver still under contract for the next two seasons. He has a base salary of $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024. Dallas was heavily linked last season to free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. but between him and DeAndre Hopkins, the latter does seem to be the one that would bring a lot more to the table for the Cowboys’ attack. In nine games in 2022, Hopkins posted 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 64 receptions for the Arizona Cardinals.

The trade for Stephon Gilmore might not be the last big splash on the trade front for the Cowboys. Micah Parsons definitely hopes the next one would bring Hopkins to Dallas.