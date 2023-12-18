Star linebacker has major concerns about the Cowboys' ability to play on the road in the postseason

The Dallas Cowboys got hit with a dose of reality as they went to upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. However, instead of facing the Bills in brutal December weather conditions, they had favorable conditions at Highmark Stadium. Instead of taking advantage of the 43-degree weather, the Cowboys got overpowered 31-10, and star linebacker Micah Parsons is concerned with his team's status as the postseason beckons.

Cowboys hybrid DE Micah Parsons finds no solace in team clinching playoff berth on day it lost to Bills. “We've got to get better on the road, and we’ve got to be road warriors throughout the playoffs now because of this. So, it doesn’t matter unless we get better on the road." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 18, 2023

The Cowboys had brought a 5-game winning streak into their road game against the Bills. However, 4 of the wins in that streak had been at home, as the Cowboys have been dominant at AT&T Stadium. Dallas has recorded a 7-0 record at home.

They have not been as successful on the road. They are 3-4 away from home, and they don't play with any of the same ferocity or confidence as they do in Dallas. Even with the loss, the Cowboys have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The Cowboys (10-4) had supplanted the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) for the top spot in the NFC East when they defeated Philadelphia in Week 14. The loss means the Eagles have regained the top spot, and they can gain a full one-game lead if they can beat the Seattle Seahawks on the road Monday night.

The Cowboys have road games remaining against the Dolphins in Week 16 and against the Commanders in Week 18. They face the Detroit Lions at home in Week 17.