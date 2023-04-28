Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Micah Parsons just couldn’t believe that an already strong Philadelphia Eagles team got better in the NFL Draft following their shocking trade to land Jalen Carter.

On Thursday, the Eagles traded up one spot to draft Carter, who surprisingly fell on the draft boards despite being arguably the best player in the class. His off-field issues and concerning performance in his pro day didn’t help his value at all, but many still expected him to get selected in the top five.

After eight teams passed on Carter, however, the Eagles saw the opportunity to pounce. They sent the no. 10 pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the no. 9 selection, which they used to get the Georgia standout.

Upon seeing the Eagles make the move, however, Parsons couldn’t help but be disgusted. Not only was he shocked that several teams passed on Carter, but the star defensive tackle really had to end up in Philly on an Eagles squad that already boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL.

While providing his commentary in an NFL Draft show, Parsons stood up and almost walked out the set in dismay.

“I’m just so sick to my stomach right now,” Parsons said, per Bleacher Report.

Micah Parsons nearly walked off the set after the Eagles picked Jalen Carter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmWZIuPAlG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

Other NFL teams are probably feeling the same way after the Eagles pulled off what could be said as the biggest heist of the NFL Draft. The team certainly got better defensively, which should make the life of their $255 million man in Jalen Hurts easier.

However, the rest of the NFL can blame no one else but the eight teams that decided Jalen Carter isn’t worth their pick amid his ongoing problems.