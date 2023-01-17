Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first half of their Wild Card showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At halftime and as players headed to the locker room, Parsons was seen struggling to walk off the field and favoring his right leg, per Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News. He even stopped at one point and had to be accompanied by head athletic trainer Jim Maurer. According to other accounts, Parsons was nursing his knee, clearly feeling some kind of discomfort.

Fortunately, Parsons was able to get on the field at the start of the second half. According to the latest updates, Parsons apparently hurt his ankle at the end of the second quarter. But it doesn’t appear to be a serious issue as he made a quick return to the field, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

It would have been disastrous had Parsons been sidelined because of an injury. He is the Cowboys’ defensive anchor, and if he’s not on the field, there’s a high chance that the Dallas defense would show cracks on their armor.

Micah Parsons recorded 13.5 sacks, 42 solo tackles and three forced fumbles in the 2022 season. He’s the reason the defense has been sensational throughout the year, and with him on the floor, any offense would have a hard time scoring–even one that is led by the iconic Tom Brady.

Here’s to hoping that Parsons won’t be bothered by his injury, though. That would equally be problematic for the Cowboys.