NBA stars Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell couldn’t be more hyped up after watching Dak Prescott play a historic game for the Dallas Cowboys against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. And why wouldn’t they be? Not only did Prescott lead the team to the 31-14 victory, but he also silenced his doubters in the process.

Prescott had five total touchdowns in the contest, four in the air and one on the ground. With that, he became just the fifth player in NFL playoffs history to have at least four passing TDs and one rushing score in a postseason game. He joined the likes of Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Tobin Rote in the exclusive club, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Of course it wouldn’t have mattered had they lost, but that is not the case. Prescott outshined Tom Brady throughout, further shutting down all the negative talks surrounding him.

While the job is far from over for Dak and co., Young, Mitchell and several other fans are simply happy to see Prescott show everyone what he can do.

“You love to see Dak quiet the noise!” Trae Young wrote on Twitter. Donovan Mitchell added, “Have that same energy y’all had with Dak please!!!”

Dak Prescott certainly deserves all the recognition he’s getting. He earned it. The Buccaneers present one of their toughest challenges yet, and he passed with flying colors.

Now Prescott and co. will have to do it again come the divisional round. But are we really going to doubt Dak after that massive confidence-booster he got?