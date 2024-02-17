Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons showed that he might be a two-sport star after winning NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP honors.

Get you a guy who can do both. That's what the kids these days say. That's what Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons did when he tore up the competition (perhaps even literally in Stephen A. Smith's case) in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, looking like a two-sport star in the process with how dominant he was on Friday night.

The Cowboys star dropped 37 points and 16 rebounds to lead the way in a 100-91 victory for Team Shannon Sharpe over Team Stephen A. Smith, and in doing so, he took home the MVP honors for the NBA's annual Celebrity Game.

Micah Parsons wins the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP 🏆🙌pic.twitter.com/QsjjA0B8uN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

There was simply no stopping Micah Parsons. Parsons is known for being one of the most overwhelming defenders in the NFL, and at 6'3 and 245 lbs., he was simply a mismatch problem for anyone who tried to get in his way. He made 17 of his 31 field goal attempts, and a few of those 17 made baskets came in the form of some monstrous jams.

But as is the case in any team sport, the Cowboys edge rusher wasn't alone in carrying the load for Team Shannon. Parsons had some help from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who put up 16 points of his own in what was a testament to how NFL athletes are a cut above your regular celebrities.

In yet another showcase of the NFL's talent level, it was Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud who led Team Stephen in scoring, putting up 31 points and an MVP-worthy performance had they been on the winning end. Stroud was then flanked by YouTuber Tristan Jass, who showed he got game by dropping 27 points in the losing effort.