We have a Stephen A. Smith injury update from NBA All-Star Weekend. The ESPN firebrand is coaching one of the teams in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and during practice, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons hit him with a vicious crossover dribble that may have literally broken Smith’s ankle.

“This is not confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski, Adam Schefter, but this is what I was told by Stephen A. If he wants to change the story when he gets here, that’s fine,” Smith’s First Take co-host Molly Qerim reported on Friday. “Stephen A. Smith is one of the coaches of the Celebrity All-Star Game tonight alongside our guy Shannon Sharpe. … They had a practice. So he started messing around with Micah Parsons of all people, one of the guys on his team, obviously a Dallas Cowboy. Micah crossed him over, and all I know is Stephen A. is at the hospital right now getting x-rays.”

Injury update: After a trip to the hospital, @stephenasmith is in an ankle brace for an injury he suffered practicing against Micah Parsons for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Smith will, however, coach tonight’s game. “Definitely,” he texted. pic.twitter.com/Z9WGXzCxKg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2024

First Take panelists Monica McNutt and former NBA player Tim Legler laughed and Smith’s predicament, with Legler adding, “Monica, we’re going to have some fun with this!”

Based on the presentation of the story and the panelists’ reactions, it sounds like Stephen A. is more embarrassed than seriously hurt, which is good news.

For context, Parsons is a 6-foot-3, 224-pound, 24-year-old multi-time All-Pro linebacker who is inarguably one of the best athletes in the world. Smith is a 56-year-old talking head who stands between 6 feet and 6-foot-2 and weighs between 145 and 165 pounds, according to a quick Google search of these facts. His competitive athletic career ended in 1991 while averaging 1.5 points per game at Winston-Salem State University.

Lmao Stephen A. Smith's 1.5 PPG in his final season in college 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3p6wr1gp4c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 12, 2022

Of course, we all wish Stephen A. a speedy recovery. There is no word on whether he will still coach his team in the NBA Celebrity Game during 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday night.