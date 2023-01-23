The Dallas Cowboys are again working themselves through a difficult grieving process following a stinging 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in a Divisional Round playoff game. Mike McCarthy can at least rest easy knowing he will apparently be back at the helm next season, but the head coach did have another incident to answer for.

In the aftermath of the bitter defeat, McCarthy was seen putting up his hand to block a cameraman’s lens. The incident stoked a lot of reaction online with many people believing the Super Bowl-winning coach had pushed the man on his way off the field. McCarthy has since addressed it and refuted the notion that there was any physical contact between him and the cameraman, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I didn’t view it like that,” McCarthy said. “That was not the interaction at all.”

The sports photographer, Noah Bullard, confirmed via Twitter that McCarthy did not shove him and even apologized for his actions. This is not the first time McCarthy and the Cowboys have worn their frustrations on their sleeve following a postseason pitfall. In fact, heartbreaking losses to the 49ers and ensuing controversial reactions are quickly becoming a tiresome trend for this franchise.

Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident. I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize. @NBCDFW#DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/LuOfPVRqhq — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) January 23, 2023

After last year’s Wild Card game against San Francisco, McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott, and especially the Dallas fans voiced their displeasure over the official not allowing the Cowboys to snap the ball before time expired (the rule states the ball must be properly spotted at the line of scrimmage). The pressure of returning to their first NFC title game in almost 30 years could be getting to the team, and another loss defined by bizarre blunders and turnovers will only add to their burden the next time they take center stage in the playoffs.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will now try to regroup as they settle in for another painful offseason.