The Dallas Cowboys got blown out by the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. The alarming Week 6 beatdown earned the Cowboys a bit of ignoble history as the team continues its trend of ineptitude at home. While Dallas fans are surely disturbed by the lopsided, nationally televised defeat, noted Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith was all smiles as he lit into the organization during “First Take” on ESPN.

In a near delirious celebratory mood, Smith presented a list featuring the top five things wrong with the Cowboys, per Clutchpoints on X. A giddy Smith launched into the segment like your drunk co-worker trying his hand at open mic night at the Chuckle Hut.

Starting at the bottom and working his way up, Smith’s list of Cowboys woes read: 5. No running game, 4. No defense, 3. Their coaching, 2. Owner Jerry Jones and 1. Their fans. You can watch the segment here but be forewarned, it contains gratuitous Cowboys hating.

While the top two entries were likely personal gripes, Dallas undeniably has issues with defense and the running game. The defensive unit was missing star linebacker Micah Parsons, who was forced from the team’s Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants with an ankle injury and hasn’t been able to play since. But his absence doesn’t fully explain the Cowboys 47-9 defeat, the fifth-most lopsided loss in franchise history. As Smith pointed out in his “First Take” segment, it was the worst home loss Dallas has experienced since owner Jerry Jones bought the team 35 years ago.

The Cowboys could not stop the Lions in Week 6

The running game was also extremely concerning as Rico Dowdle “led” the way with five carries for 25 scoreless yards. Ezekiel Elliott chipped in eight rushes for 17 yards on the ground. As a team, the Cowboys managed just 53 rushing yards against the Lions. Detroit, on the other hand, ran all over Dallas, turning 36 carries into 184 yards.

Before using his ESPN show to rub Cowboys fans’ noses in the steaming pile of bad football their team produced, Smith trolled Jones and Dallas on social media. Following the abomination of a game, Smith posted an Instagram video that showed him laughing maniacally and generally reveling in the Cowboys’ misery.

Smith had a little extra glee following Dallas’ embarrassing Sunday night performance as he was dejected when the Cowboys beat his Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. Pittsburgh rebounded to convincingly defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 on Sunday. All-in-all, a good day for Smith.

With the loss to the Lions, the Cowboys fell to 3-3 on the season. They’re in third place in the NFC East. Nonetheless, Jones is not considering making a coaching change. Dallas has a well-timed bye in Week 7 before heading to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in Week 8.