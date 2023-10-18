The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a roller-coaster NFL season. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is enjoying every minute of it.

Mike McCarthy spoke about the state of the Cowboys' roller-coaster campaign on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“Roller-coaster rides are fun. So you've got to make sure you look at the high points of it, too. The turns and twists that give you a chance to learn,” McCarthy said.

“We've got to improve. Speaking to the coordinators a little bit before coming down here, I think the description yesterday, I thought Dan (Quinn) said it best: ‘It was gritty, it just wasn't pretty.' You guys like pretty. It's part of wearing the star. But the gritty part, to me, that's our foundation. That's something we need to continue to build off of,” Mike McCarthy said.

Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys' up-and-down season

It's indeed been a roller-coaster ride for the Cowboys. Dallas routed the New York Giants and New York Jets by an average of 30 points in their first two games. Rejuvenated linebacker Micah Parsons led Dallas' stingy defense in the early part of the season.

To the Cowboys' dismay, they lost to the Arizona Cardinals 28-16 in Week 3. Mike McCarthy got the Cowboys back on track with a 38-3 dismantling of Bill Belichick's New England Patriots one week later. Dallas then lost in lopsided fashion to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, 42-10. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's poor play prompted former 49ers safety Donte Whitner to critcize him after the game.

Fortunately for Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys eked out a win in Week 6. Brandon Aubrey's 39-yard field goal lifted Dallas to an ugly 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on MNF.

The Cowboys go on their bye week before playing the Chargers at home in Week 8. Will their roller-coaster season continue? Get your popcorn ready.