Will Mike McCarthy still be the Cowboys head coach?

The curtains have closed on another season of what was supposedly the Dallas Cowboys' year. Mike McCarthy and the defense just disappeared when they were faced with Jordan Love. Now, the Green Bay Packers are going to advance and face the San Francisco 49ers. For the Dak Prescott-led squad, changes are looming as they get another disappointing season-ending NFL Playoffs loss for consecutive years. One person who might bid farewell as soon as possible would be their head honcho.

You heard that right! Mike McCarthy's days with the Cowboys system might be numbered after this NFL Playoffs loss. He has been under deep scrutiny for the season. However, the true test that had his tenure on the line was this postseason campaign which was just supposed to start out with the Packers. Sources have told Adam Schefter of ESPN that McCarthy ‘would be judged by how Dallas’ last game of the season went.'

Mike McCarthy's Cowboys crumble yet again

The first half was just a terrible display of football for the Cowboys. They allowed Jordan Love's squad to freely march down to the end zone. This gave their opponents 27 points. Dak Prescott could only produce seven points for McCarthy's Cowboys offense in this period which did not bode well for anyone.

The second half was a different story but it had the expected ending. Prescott led the Cowboys to 25 points to get closer but it was just not enough to keep them in the NFL Playoffs. Matt LaFleur's Packers had all the momentum heading in the second half which still got them 21 points to wrap things up.

Prescott was giving it his all for them to stay alive. He darted 41 passes on 60 attempts which got the Cowboys a whopping 403 passing yards. The biggest drawback was his three interceptions when he was having a hard time finding weapons out of the pocket. All of these could have been fixed with better schematics heading into the matchup.

Now, there is no certainty that the Cowboys management will stay with McCarthy. Moreover, a lot of names have been surfacing. Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick continue to draw strong interest from their fans. Will there be a major shakeup once their offseason starts?