Published November 30, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are among the most likely landing spots for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., even after his airplane debacle this past weekend. While that incident didn’t diminish the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham Jr., the organization made an eye-opening roster move at the wide receiver position on Wednesday. Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have activated the 21-day practice window for WR James Washington to return from IR.

Washington, who suffered a fractured foot during training camp in early August, was always anticipated to make a return in early December, so he’s actually right on track amid the team’s decision to activate his clock. The Cowboys will have three weeks to bring Washington back to the active roster, or else he’ll be considered out for the season.

The return of Washington, whenever that happens, doesn’t figure to reduce Dallas’ interest in Beckham Jr. The Cowboys have made their desire to sign Beckham clear, and while Washington presents a nice depth piece for the WRs room, they’ll still feel like they’re lacking another top option alongside Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

Beckham’s free agency decision is expected to be made relatively soon, and the Cowboys getting Washington back around the same time they could potentially sign OBJ would be a huge win for Dallas.

Washington signed with the Cowboys this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Steelers. The foot injury cost him all of the season up to this point, but he appears to be on the verge of making a return to action. In Pittsburgh in 2021, James Washington recorded 24 receptions on 44 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns while featuring in 15 games.