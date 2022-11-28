Published November 28, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in hopes that this situation will not affect Beckham Jr.’s pursuit of signing a contract with an NFL team as his ACL rehab comes to a close. However, the Dallas Cowboys, whose interest in the veteran wideout has been far from a secret, do not seem swayed by the events of Sunday. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones, shared his thoughts about the incident in a radio appearance on Monday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Well, you get the information, but at the end of the day, we’ve kind of said what we’re gonna say about Odell,” said Jones. “Certainly, it’s getting to the point where this thing’s going to get very competitive, and probably the less said, the better until we know what that outcome’s going to be in terms of where he’s going to suit up.”

Reading between the lines a bit, it would seem this has not swayed the stance on the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham Jr. at this point. In his career, the three-time Pro Bowler has tallied 531 receptions for 7.367 yards and 56 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. Should the words of Stephen Jones be any indication, it would not be a surprise to see Beckham Jr. ink a deal soon. Keep up with our coverage at ClutchPoints as this story continues unfolding.