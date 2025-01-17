After three straight 12-win seasons the Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing 2024 campaign in which they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. After remaining noncommittal throughout the final year of Mike McCarthy’s contract, the Cowboys decided to move on from the head coach. With McCarthy out in Dallas, Jerry Jones created a splash by reaching out to former Cowboys’ star Deion Sanders about the coaching vacancy.

While this seemed like a real possibility, Adam Pacman Jones is here to dump ice cold water all over the idea. “First and foremost the next Dallas Cowboys’ coach is going to be Kellen Moore, everybody knows that with the relationship that’s over there,” Jones said via Pat McAfee on X.

“Deion is not leaving Colorado by no means necessary, unless he was able to coach both his sons. Which I don’t think that’s possible because sources say that Ben Johnson is going to be the Raiders’ coach. Like real good sources… I don’t think Deion is going nowhere. I think it was good entertainment. But I don’t think Deion is going to Jerry World,” Jones added.

When news first broke that Jerry Jones had reached out to Sanders it was reported that the interest was mutual and that Deion would accept the Cowboys’ gig. However, there’s another camp that views Sanders’ motives in a different light, as it’s believed he’s using the attention from Jerry to attain additional NIL money and support for Colorado.

Will Kellen Moore return to Dallas as the Cowboys’ head coach?

As for Pacman’s take that Deion would only be interested in jumping to the NFL if he could coach both his sons, that sentiment was echoed by Robert Griffin III. However, that situation won’t happen in Dallas. Not only do the Cowboys have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, who they just paid, but Shedeur Sanders is going to be drafted well before Dallas picks at the 12th spot.

Las Vegas needs a quarterback but the Raiders currently hold the sixth overall pick and with three quarterback-needy teams selecting ahead of them, Vegas could also miss out on Sanders barring a trade up. While Ben Johnson is considered the betting favorite to land the Chicago Bears head coaching job, he’s also been tied to the Raiders. At the moment, Chicago is the more attractive landing spot thanks to former first overall pick Caleb Williams.

As for Moore, he’s the favorite to land the Cowboys’ coaching job. Both Moore and Johnson are two of the hottest coaching candidates on the market for teams looking to hire an offensive-minded coach. Moore is currently the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator. However, he spent four years in that role with the Cowboys before parting ways with the team after the 2022 season.