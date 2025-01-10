The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 2024 season. Dallas finished with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs, thanks in part to several major injuries. Now the Cowboys are mulling over head coaching candidates for the 2025 season, which has created some interesting theories from sports writers around the country.

Paul Finebaum connected the dots on why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be interested in Steve Sarkisian as the team's next head coach.

“Jerry Jones I’m sure he’ll be in the house tonight and being an Arkansas man he’d love nothing more than to screw Texas over,” Finebaum said on Friday via the Matt Barrie Show. “I think it goes pretty deep. My guess is [Sarkisian] will come back and I’m not saying he’s only coming back for Arch Manning, that’s the conclusion some would have. Turning the Cowboys down is fairly important. There is a reason that Jerry is walking very carefully right now, that tells you something is going on.”

The Cotton Bowl college football game, a part of the College Football Playoffs, will take place in Arlington on Friday. It will take place in Jerry Jones' AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Sarkisian does have NFL experience, so it is not a huge leap in logic to assume he would come back to the NFL. He was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Another piece of the argument is that Jerry Jones has hired college football coaches before. He famously brought in Jimmy Johnson from the University of Miami and Barry Switzer from Oklahoma. There's a track record here, so it wouldn't be crazy for the Cowboys to pursue Sarkisian.

If Sarkisian did leave Texas for the Cowboys, fans of the Longhorns would certainly be excited about the future of the Cowboys.

However, Finebaum notes this could be a tough choice for Sarkisian. If he said in Texas, he could finally coach QB Arch Manning. Arch is the nephew of both Peyton and Eli Manning, so he has high expectations that include winning right away. That could make it tempting for Sarkisian to stay in Texas at least one more season.

Cowboys rumored to begin contract negotiations with Mike McCarthy

There is also a chance that Mike McCarthy remains the head coach of the Cowboys.

McCarthy and the Cowboys have reportedly begun contract negotiations.

“After several days of discussions about the 2024 season and the future, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy remain open to moving forward together and the sides are expected to open talks today on a new contract to keep him in Dallas, per sources. There have been no negotiations yet and still are other issues to work through. McCarthy’s contract is set to expire Tuesday, giving Dallas a few more days to work out a deal. Otherwise, McCarthy would be free to pursue other opportunities,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared on social media.

Pelissero noted that the Cowboys need to make a decision quickly. Almost all of Dallas' assistant coaches will be free to sign elsewhere as of Tuesday. The Cowboys will need to figure out their next head coach ASAP or risk having to rebuild much of their coaching staff this offseason.

It will be interesting to see what decision Dallas makes. And how quickly they make that decision.