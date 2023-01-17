Almost everything has gone according to plan for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys‘ NFL Wild Card round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys raced out to a 24-0 lead (currently 24-6), thanks to a monster three passing, one-rushing touchdown effort from Prescott. However, the Cowboys will definitely rue their missed opportunities to extend the lead, thanks to Brett Maher’s bizarre, untimely case of the yips. Even Peyton Manning, the legendary quarterback turned analyst, couldn’t believe what he’s seeing.

Brett Maher, who made 50 of his 53 attempts at an extra point in the regular season, had already missed two PATs with the Cowboys up 12-0. With Dallas’ offense firing on all cylinders, Maher was sure to have another shot at redemption. He has converted more difficult kicks before, and his 90.3 percent field-goal percentage attests to that fact. And with Dak Prescott firing yet another six-pointer with a pinpoint pass towards Dalton Schultz, Maher had another opportunity to wash the stench off his previous misses.

But Maher’s night only went from bad to worse, and Peyton Manning couldn’t believe it. Maher kicked the ball wide to the left of the upright for his inexplicable third PAT miss of the night. Peyton and his brother Eli couldn’t help but be flabbergasted at Maher’s uncharacteristic inaccuracy, with the former even walking out of frame in disbelief.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” the older Manning said as he stood and shrugged. “Why are we kicking it? Why are we kicking it?”

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Eli added.

Peyton Manning is all of us to Brett Maher RN pic.twitter.com/LedZvDLESq — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 17, 2023

As if his night couldn’t get any worse, Brett Maher missed yet another PAT – his fourth – after the Cowboys went up 24-0. Even Dak Prescott has apparently lost belief in Maher, with the Cowboys quarterback pleading for his team to go for two added points.

Thankfully for Maher, his gaffes haven’t cost the Cowboys at all. The Buccaneers’ offense has been abysmal, with the Cowboys defense making Tom Brady’s life a living hell. At the very least, Maher won’t go home with a PAT donut. Following Prescott’s fifth touchdown involvement of the night, Maher finally saw one go in between the two vertical posts. All’s well that ends well, the Cowboys would hope.