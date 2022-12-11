By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Tony Pollard is continuing to make the most out of his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Pollard entered the Cowboys’ Week 14 home matchup against the Houston Texans leading the team in multiple stats, including yards from scrimmage (1,111). He also already reached a career-high in total touchdowns with 10 on the year.

Pollard was the do-it-all offensive player for the Cowboys in their last five games, and early on in the home clash with the Texans, he was called on quite a bit to lead the way on the ground.

In the Cowboys’ first possession on offense in the contest, Pollard capped off a nine-play, 76-yard drive by the team with an 11-yard rushing touchdown. And in the second half, he hauled in a much-needed 10-yard touchdown reception.

Pollard made history with his second touchdown of the contest, as he became the fifth player in Cowboys franchise history to record at least 10 total touchdowns over a six-game span, joining the likes of Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Terrell Owens.

Tony Pollard has 10 scrimmage TD in his last 6 games… Pollard is the 5th player in @dallascowboys franchise history to have 10 scrimmage TD over a 6-game span, joining HOF Emmitt Smith, HOF Terrell Owens, Duane Thomas & Frank Clarke — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 11, 2022

For now, Pollard sure is looking to do what he can to help guide Dallas to a crucial victory over Houston in Week 14. Dallas currently sits in second place in the NFC East standings with a 9-3 record.