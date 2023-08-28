The Dallas Cowboys made an eyebrow-raising move by trading for quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers, which made some connect the dots and perceive there to be pressure on Dak Prescott to improve in 2023, and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had a message for Prescott after the trade went down.

“You know what Dak Prescott should use this opportunity to do? Go lead the team,” Ryan Clark said on Get Up. “He should walk into that locker room, embrace Trey Lance. … It's about Dak Prescott having to go out and prove what he needs to prove.”

Prescott has proven to be a solid quarterback over the course of his career with the Cowboys. However, they have struggled to win in the playoffs, and last season, after returning from injury Prescott threw 15 interceptions. He had a 3.8% interception rate, which was the highest of his career, according to Pro Footbal Reference. Many of those were tipped and not the fault of Prescott, however, he still received criticism.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Acquiring Trey Lance from the 49ers gives the Cowboys a young quarterback who has not had much time to showcase what he can do at the NFL level. The 49ers decided to move on and run with Brock Purdy as the starter and Sam Darnold as the backup.

With how the rabid Cowboys fanbase works, there will undoubtedly be some calling for Lance to start if Prescott has a bad game or two.

Hopefully Prescott handles the situation well, like Clark said he should, Prescott will not have pressure on him in 2023.