The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a surprising move when they swooped in and sent a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for third-year quarterback Trey Lance. It seemed like the Cowboys were intent on putting their starting quarterback Dak Prescott on notice with this move, and Jerry Jones' recent revelation when it comes to Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts only seems to bolster that notion.

Hurts enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Eagles in 2022 that saw them very nearly win Super Bowl 57, but back in 2020, every team passed up an opportunity to add Hurts in the draft before Philly snagged him in the second round. Jones made it clear that the Cowboys liked Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, when he was selected third overall by San Fran, and he also implied that Dallas would have seriously considered selecting Hurts in the 2020 NFL Draft had he continued to slide down the board.

Hmmm. While discussing the Trey Lance trade, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones implied that they wanted to draft #Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts a few years ago had he fallen in the draft:

The Cowboys have been all over the place when discussing their reasoning for trading for Lance, but it seems like their overarching message is clear; Prescott needs to put together some serious results in the postseason, or else his job could be in jeopardy. Mentioning that the Cowboys twice considered bringing in a pair of talented young quarterbacks right after trading for Lance doesn't seem like a coincidence from Jones here.

Prescott is a good quarterback, but the results haven't translated to the postseason yet for the talented shot caller. And while he has continued to play at a high level, the addition of Lance may suggest that he's running out of time to prove he can lead the Cowboys to a championship. Jerry Jones' comments are hard to overlook here, and it seems like the pressure is on Dak Prescott heading into the 2023 campaign.