After the Dallas Cowboys lost in blow out fashion to the Detroit Lions, 47-9, tensions were high on a radio show appearance by owner Jerry Jones. The Cowboys president and general manager would seem to threaten the hosts jobs on asking questions about the state of the team which garnered an impassioned response by football analyst Shannon Sharpe.

As mentioned before, the Cowboys were outplayed in every facet by the Lions last Sunday which brings more questions to their team as radio hosts did on 105.3 The Fan where he regularly appears on. Sharpe would say on ESPN's “First Take” that Jones' actions on the show gave him a very bad impression.

“To put a man in fear for his job, I hate, I detest, I despise someone that would pray on the weak,” Sharpe said. “And because Jerry Jones is in an advantageous situation, because he has the power in this situation, he would actually say that publicly. That tells me a lot about a man, that tells me a lot about a man that has power and would abuse that power to tell that man I will get somebody in here to ask me favorable questions. that is absolutely that guy's job is to ask.”

Jones has no doubt been criticized in the past for not being active during the offseason in terms of acquiring more talent and for waiting on giving extensions to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Shannon Sharpe believes Cowboys' Jerry Jones lacks accountability

Sharpe would continue on the show saying that Jones is not accountable for the negatives of Dallas.

“Jerry wants all the credit when things go well but none of the blame,” Sharpe said. “He told us how many times, ‘the buck stops with me, any deal that’s ever happened I either signed off on it or I got notified of it.’ Now you getting trounced, you getting run through like Sherman went through Atlanta during the Civil War and now you want know part of it when they ask you about it.”

In terms of what Jones said on the radio show that has caused a flurry on social media and in the football world, he would say that he can get others to ask him questions about the team. It was a question of why the Cowboys did not make more moves in the offseason to improve the team.

“This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job,” Jones said. “I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure it out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this (NFL) meeting I'm going to today with 32 teams here, you're geniuses.”

At any rate, the Cowboys are now 3-3 as they look to bounce back and turn around their season as they head into a much needed bye week and then face the San Francisco 49ers that next Sunday night on Oct. 27.