The Dallas Cowboys are beginning to feel like the 2024 season is a nightmare. Ever since getting blasted by the Packers in the playoffs last season, the Cowboys have continued to get blown out in the first half during home games. Now the team is under heavy scrutiny during their bye week after getting demolished by the Detroit Lions on their owner's birthday. Regardless, it seems the team is staying the course for now.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked on Dallas radio if he w0uld considering making an in-season coaching change. Jones did not take kindly to the question.

“And I won't be making any others during the season,” Jones said on 105.3 the FAN, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. Jones is clearly saying that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired during the season.

The Cowboys have not made an in-season coaching change since the 2010 season when they fired Wade Phillips.

It remains to be seen what changes, if any, the Cowboys will make during their bye week. They don't have that many levers to pull. The defense is still banged up with injuries, while the offense feels like it is Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb all by themselves.

Perhaps Jerry Jones will gut out the rest of the 2024 season and make some larger changes to the team during the offseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calls himself ‘idiot' during unhinged radio rant

Jerry Jones is still letting out his frustration after his team got blown out by the Lions on Sunday.

Jones went on an unhinged rant on Dallas radio on Tuesday, during which he called himself an ‘idiot.'

“One of the stupidest things I've ever done, that anybody had ever analyzed was buy the Cowboys,” Jones said. “It was an idiot that did that. So idiot things can turn into good decisions. Smart things can turn into bad decisions. The facts are when you make one, you don't really know if it's going to be good or not at the time. You want some conversation this morning, you're getting it.”

Jones fired back when he was asked why the team didn't make more moves this offseason to improve the roster.

“This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job,” Jones added. “I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure it out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this (NFL) meeting I'm going to today with 32 teams here, you're geniuses.”

Jerry Jones stayed on the offensive and continued his rant.

“You really think you're gonna sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I've done wrong without going over the rights,” Jones concluded. “Listen, we both know we're talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners. And I'm very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I'm sick about what happened Sunday.”

Cowboys fans already know that Jerry Jones is sick about his team getting destroyed on his birthday. Now they want him to fix the problem.