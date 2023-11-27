Will the Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons-led Cowboys system actually land Shaq Leonard after getting cut by the Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts cutting Shaq Leonard came as a surprise to the NFL. Now, a lot of teams are trying to get an elite linebacker and they have him in their sights. A team that is lacking in that regard is the Dallas Cowboys. The Dak Prescott-led offense could surely get some help on their secondary squad. Now, Micah Parsons and the rest of the defense might just be getting their wish.

Shaq Leonard will visit the Cowboys facility in hopes that his stint in free agency will not last for long, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. His salary would also be fairly easy to deal with given his salary with the Colts.

Dak Prescott has found it hard to outgun other offenses in the league and this might be the boost that he needed. The Cowboys are getting a three-time All-Pro selection with much experience in leading linebackers and defenses. His production is also fairly solid for a team looking for a shot at football immortality in the Super Bowl. He has 65 combined tackles so far in the season with 34 of them being solo takedowns. Two tackles for loss on his record will also exponentially increase with Micah Parsons on his side.

Overall, this is a step in the right direction that might be the x-factor in their trophy-chasing squad. It will only be a matter of time before the Cowboys peak at the right time and it might be because of this acquisition. Will they be able to make the hike to football immortality?