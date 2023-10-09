The Dallas Cowboys are 3-2 after a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are playing some stellar NFL football, so Dallas will take the defeat in stride. It seems there was more damage done to Dallas than their win-loss column though. Cornerback and special teams member CJ Goodwin received some unfortunate injury news. Goodwin tore his pectoral muscle and is out for the season, per Adam Schefter.

The casualties pile up for the Cowboys

The Cowboys just lost KaVontae Turpin to an ankle sprain. Now, the absence of CJ Goodwin deals a greater strike to the team's depth and leadership.

Goodwin is a five-year Dallas veteran and a core member of the special teams unit. With Goodwin being out for the rest of the season, the Cowboys need someone to take on his duties. Dallas also needs help on the offensive side.

Dak Prescott threw for 153 yards and one touchdown in the loss against the 49ers; however, he threw three interceptions. These turnovers allowed San Francisco to further capitalize and score more points. In addition, Tony Pollard had 8 carries for only 29 yards. Dallas is not a bad offensive team, but they will need to improve upon their performance Sunday night.

The Cowboys will not be too down on themselves, as the 49ers are one of two NFL football teams that are undefeated. Brock Purdy is exceeding expectations with his MVP-caliber season. Additionally, Christian McCaffrey looks as dominant as ever.

CJ Goodwin's injury is a huge blow for a Cowboys team that can use all the leadership and experience they can get. Surely, they will be able to find a sound replacement while Goodwin recovers. Dallas can recover from their recent loss as well and fight their way back to the top of the NFC.