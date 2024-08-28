Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently used an NSFW rant to explain why he is still the general manager of the team. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN called Jones out on Wednesday following the Cowboys GM's comments.

“I love Jerry Jones… That's my buddy,” Smith said Wednesday on ESPN First Take. “But great is a bit excessive. Yes, he has located talent and that is true as the general manager. You know what else he did? He hired and fired coaches. Since 1996, he's had seven head coaches… That's more coaches than playoff victories in the last 28 years… How the h**l are you a great GM and you got more head coaches than playoff victories? Not only have you not won a Super Bowl, you haven't been to a Super Bowl.”

Smith later added that the “results define” the ultimate success. And the Cowboys have not played up to their expectations.

What exactly did Jerry Jones say about the Cowboys' GM role?

Jones has received criticism amid the Cowboys' consistent postseason failures. Dallas tends to fare well during the regular season, but they just cannot seem to get the job done in the big moments. Jones recently responded to his critics, per Clarence Hill of alldlls.com.

“I’ve done it all,” Jones said. “So I have an ordinate amount of confidence that f**k, if anybody can figure out how to get this s**t done, I can figure out how to get it done. I’ve been there every which way from Sunday, and have I busted my a** a bunch, a bunch. And there’s nobody living that’s out cutting and shooting that can’t give you a bunch of times they busted their a**. So h**l no, there’s nobody that could f**king come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can.”

Frustrated Cowboys fans may disagree with Jones' statement. Sports media analysts like Stephen A. Smith disagree as well for the most part. Yet, Jones clearly has no plans of giving up the GM role anytime soon.