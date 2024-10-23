The Dallas Cowboys are off to a disappointing 3-3 start in 2024. This season, the team’s most consistent offensive weapon has been second-year kicker Brandon Aubrey. During a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Tom Brady called Aubrey the Steph Curry of kickers due to both his range and accuracy from deep. Aubrey nailed a 65-yard field goal in that contest, one yard shy of tying the record held by the Ravens’ Justin Tucker.

The Cowboys had a bye in Week 7 so the team had a chance to heal up. However, Aubrey still missed practice on Wednesday. The All-Pro kicker was absent because he had jury duty, according to NFL Network’s Clayton Holloway on X.

See, NFL players are just like us. Except Aubrey can drill 65-yard field goals under pressure. The sophomore placekicker actually hit a 66-yard field goal, which would have tied the NFL record but he did it in a preseason game in August, so it didn’t go down in the record book.

Last season, Aubrey hit a league-high 36 field goals and was a perfect 10 out of 10 from 50 yards or longer. The audacious Pro Bowl kicker even declared he could hit a FG from 70 yards out, which would absolutely destroy the current record.

Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey has outrageous range and accuracy

Since Aubrey joined the Cowboys in 2023, he has an NFL-best 53 made field goals. And that’s after he missed a week with his team on bye in Week 7. While just in his second year in the league, Aubrey is already 29. That’s because he spent two seasons playing soccer before joining the United States Football League. The Cowboys wisely signed Aubrey from the USFL ahead of the 2023 season.

With Aubrey off performing his civic duty the rest of the Cowboys are preparing for a Week 8 clash with the 49ers in San Francisco. Dallas is currently in third place in the NFC East. And, while their kicker has been excellent, the rest of the team’s results have been mixed.

The team’s Week 6 beatdown at the hands of the Detroit Lions had some calling for head coach Mike McCarthy’s job. However, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones doubled down on his decision to not fire the coach. Jones also had a regrettable public meltdown during a radio interview, in which he seemingly threatened the host’s job. In his indelible fashion, Jones also doubled down on his radio show threats.

At 3-3, there’s plenty of season left to turn things around and make a playoff run. The Cowboys just have to hope that Aubrey is able to get out of jury duty. He’s far too important a part of the team’s offense to lose to a lengthy trial.