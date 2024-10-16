Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to be spiraling in the wake of the team’s brutal loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6. The Cowboys were historically awful in the 47-9 blowout. With the loss, Dallas is now 0-3 at home this season. Jones expressed his disappointment over the shocking defeat. Unfortunately, he took things a step further on a radio appearance Tuesday.

Jones joined 105.3 the FAN for an interview but the 82-year-old billionaire appeared to be spoiling for a fight. In a tense exchange, he was asked if he should have done more to improve the Cowboys' roster during the offseason in his role as general manager. Jones responded with an unhinged rant during which he implicitly threatened the radio host’s job.

Despite facing backlash over the public tantrum, Jones has doubled down on his rage-filled radio spot. He defended his actions to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. “I don’t know that I would go as far as (calling) the volume connotation as yelling. OK? But the facts are that if I’m going to be grilled by the tribunal, I don’t need it to be by the guys I’m paying,” Jones said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota on X.

“I can take it from fans and take it from other people. I take a lot of pride in how fair and how much I try to work with the media, we’re brothers and sisters. But I was a little frustrated there today. … The wrong ones were doing the questioning. Now, if those had been real fans sitting there or if there had been people that knew what they were talking about, football people, I might have had a different answer,” Jones added, per Machota.

Jerry Jones is melting down alongside his Cowboys

The Cowboys head into their bye week at 3-3 and in third place in the NFC East. With nearly two weeks before Dallas plays its next game, the horrific beatdown handed out by the Lions has plenty of time to linger. Stephen A. Smith was quick to rip the Cowboys following the depressing defeat. Smith pointed out the 47-9 whooping was the team’s worst home loss since Jones bought the franchise in 1989.

Despite three straight 12-win seasons, some pundits have called on Jones to fire head coach Mike McCarthy. However, the Cowboys’ owner has doubled down on his commitment to McCarthy. He’s also stated his general opposition to mid-season firings.

Dallas paid quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the offseason. So far the results have been suboptimal. The Cowboys have a Week 7 bye to regroup. The team faces the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday night in Week 8.