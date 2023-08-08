The Dallas Cowboys' streak of bad injury luck at training camp continued on Tuesday when it was reported that first-round pick and projected starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith would not practice and would undergo an MRI for knee pain. Via Tom Pelissero:

“Cowboys first-round pick DT Mazi Smith isn’t practicing today here in Oxnard, and a source said he’s getting a precautionary MRI on his knee. Smith has been battling tendinitis in camp.”

The term “precautionary” softens the blow a little bit, but any kind of setback for Smith would be a significant loss for the Cowboys. This is a player Jerry Jones and the Dallas front office drafted to plug in on the defensive line right away, and the Cowboys lack depth on the interior defensive line.

Prior to the injury news, Smith has had some strong moments at this year's training camp. Some clips from the practice field, like one from Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News on August 5, feature the rookie showing off his elite strength against NFL-caliber offensive linemen.

Cowboys NT Mazi Smith’s strength translates to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/H7e1tVQHdb — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 5, 2023

With second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker just recently making his first appearance at training camp thanks to an injury of his own, the Cowboys have now dealt with preseason injuries to each of their first two selections in last year's draft. Even with Schoonmaker back at practice and Smith's injury still unspecified, it's a less-than-ideal start to the season for the Cowboys from an injury perspective.

With Dallas' first preseason game against the Jaguars looming ahead on Saturday, it appears the team will have a decision to make about whether or not to put Smith on the field for the first time.