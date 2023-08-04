The Dallas Cowboys found themselves in some controversy recently. Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs' verbal spat during one of their practice games caught the attention of NFL fans everywhere. Fights are common in training camp, but to see two stars go at it was rare. Most people brushed off the spat as both players being competitive. However… some people believe that there's something more there, including former NFL star LeSean McCoy.

“I played with Michael Vick, played with Tom Brady, played with Josh Allen, played with Patrick Mahomes, nobody on the team would even fix they lips to say something like that to the quarterback.”

.@CutOnDime25: Trevon Diggs trash-talking Dak shows they don't respect him. 👀 "I played with Michael Vick, played with Tom Brady, played with Josh Allen, played with Patrick Mahomes, nobody on the team would even fix they lips to say something like that to the quarterback." pic.twitter.com/iVSF2xFaQE — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) August 2, 2023

Diggs doesn't seem to agree with this assessment from McCoy. The Cowboys' star cornerback dissed McCoy, implicitly saying that his assessement was BS.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sound dumb af.. saying anything https://t.co/ENMcoofWfi — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) August 4, 2023

While camp fights aren't exactly uncommon, it does lead fans to worry about the status of their team. Ideally, teammates shouldn't be fighting and calling each other names on the field. That's why Cowboys fans were a smidge worried after the clip went viral. However, it's possible, if not likely, that this was just another instance of two hyper-competitive players going at each other. Prescott himself admitted that it was just a case of trash-talking between him and Diggs.

“It's honestly one of those things you realize a lot of people haven’t been in heated competitions. …I feel bad for people who haven’t been in those moments. … I start a lot of it.”

A lot of the reactions to the altercation were focused on Prescott, partly due to his status as a quarterback. He's a good quarterback, but many feel that he's not good enough to be in the upper tier of QBs. Both him and Diggs have a chance to change the narratives around them next season. Will they be able to get back to where their fans feel than they deserve.