The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in trouble after falling to 3-4 through the first seven games of the 2024 NFL season, with their latest setback coming against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

However, it was cornerback Trevon Diggs who made headlines after a postgame confrontation over a reporter’s social media post that circulated among fans and pundits.

Diggs confronted WFAA’s Mike Leslie about a comment referencing George Kittle’s 43-yard reception, where Diggs failed to spot Kittle until he was already out of reach; the play set up a touchdown that gave the 49ers the lead.

Still wearing his pads and uniform, Diggs shouted at Leslie for what he felt was an inaccurate representation of his play on the field, via Yahoo Sports.

“Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?” Diggs exclaimed at Leslie outside of the locker room amidst a sea of other media members. “That’s what you got from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?”

“We can talk about it more,” Leslie replied.

“We can talk about deez nuts,” Diggs shouted at Leslie before angrily returning to the locker room.

Diggs then explained his frustration while appearing on teammate Micah Parsons' podcast and said that while he shouldn't have reacted the way he did, he still believes that Leslie's insinuation was wrong, via The Edge with Micah Parsons.

I just felt like it was unnecessary, I just felt like he was just trying to use my name, you know, for clicks,” Diggs said. “After the game, I just happened to see him. When I looked and clicked on it and saw who it was, I was like, ‘Oh, he right here!' I just spoke how I felt, I felt there were a lot of emotions, fresh off the loss.”

“I'm a competitor and I wanted to win….I let my emotions get the best of me, but at the end of the day, it doesn't make it right for someone to just be saying anything or trying to throw dirt on your name and make it seem like you're doing a bad job,” he continued. “I felt like I played my hardest game yesterday and did everything I could. For him to throw that on my name, it didn't sit right with me.”

Diggs and the Cowboys will have the chance to right the ship when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium next Sunday.

Trevon Diggs was called out by Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for his outburst

Despite the passionate outburst over what he felt was an unfair assessment of his play, Diggs was still called out publicly by head coach Mike McCarthy, who feels that professional athletes in the public eye need to demonstrate better judgment, via NBC Sports.

“But I think we have to be better in those moments. I always talk about staying on a high road,” McCarthy said. “That's part of our responsibility in this business. But I'm not ignorant or naive to the fact that this generation, that's part of the world they live in, the social media world. You have to manage that. That's part of being a professional athlete and that's part of representing this organization properly.”

The Cowboys hope that Sunday's incident will serve as a learning experience for Diggs moving forward.