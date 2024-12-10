On top of falling to 5-8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys suffered another major loss in Week 14. Early in the fourth quarter, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown left the game after suffering a gruesome knee injury that is now feared to be worse than its original impression, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

“Coach Mike McCarthy said ‘it's of a serious nature' and ‘it's not good,' with a source stating the belief is Overshown suffered more than only a tear of the ACL with 12:49 left in the game,” Archer wrote. “He will undergo additional testing Tuesday to confirm the severity of the injury.”

The injury occurred when Overshown, 24, was rolled up on by Bengals center Ted Karras. He was helped off the field and did not return to the game.

Overshown was a third-round pick out of Texas in the 2023 NFL Draft but has appeared in just 13 career games since then. He missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL, the injury that many initially feared he suffered again before McCarthy's worrisome update. Until the results of his tests are confirmed, it is unclear how long Overshown will be out, though it is a practical guarantee that his 2024 campaign is over.

With his season likely over, Overshown ends 2024 with 90 total tackles, including five sacks, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. His tackle count and sacks were both second on the team behind Eric Kendricks and Micah Parsons, respectively. He added four pass breakups and was top-10 in the league with eight tackles for loss at the time of his injury.

Cowboys pick up another crushing loss with DeMarvion Overshown knee injury

Once DeMarvion Overshown's knee injury test results return, another stint on injured reserve could be in his future. The loss would be another significant blow to the Cowboys in a lost 2024 campaign.

Should Overshown be placed on injured reserve, he would become the fourth key member of the team to do so. Quarterback Dak Prescott is Dallas' most notable player on injured reserve but they are also without stars Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence. Rookie cornerback Caelen Carson, who has started for most of 2024, is also out with a shoulder injury.

Asim Richards, Earl Bostick Jr., Nathan Thomas, Josh Butler, Sam Williams and Markquese Bell are also on injured reserve for the Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb has not yet missed a game in 2024 but has been dealing with an additional shoulder injury for several weeks. With how the season has been going thus far, it would not be surprising to see Lamb sit out Week 15 or beyond, with a complete shutdown not out of the realm of possibility.