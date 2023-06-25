Tyler Smith is one of the latest young players to keep the Dallas Cowboys in playoff contention. The 22-year-old started every game last year, helping Dallas plug some holes in an aging offensive line. Simply being in the professional environment helped the offensive tackle shine.

Smith said that being around older veterans greatly helped him succeed in his first NFL campaign with the Cowboys, according to Gabriel Trevino of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“After getting that first year under my belt, I understand what the expectation is,” the Cowboys lineman said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’ve gone through camp, OTAs, I’ve been through the season before. Being comfortable and acclimated to what I need to do has helped me a lot — in terms of being confident and who I am. That first year was kind of nervous. Everything was new. Going to a new locker room and some of the guys are like 30, 34. I’m was used to being in a locker room with 18-23-year-olds. Getting acclimated with the guys helped me a lot.”

Smith was high on the offensive linemen leaderboard for penalties but was very coachable, leading many in the organization to have much respect for him. He honed in on advice from Cowboys veterans Tyron Smith and Jason Peters, who told him to focus on getting to his spot immediately after the snap, which gives O-linemen a big advantage no matter what the play was.

The Cowboys will have to reconfigure their offense with new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and new supporting cast members like Brandin Cooks, Ronald Jones and Luke Schoonmaker. With Tyler Smith on board and potentially ready to take another step, Dallas is in good hands.