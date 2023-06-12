With Kellen Moore now with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys will have a new-look offense in 2023. But for all their differences, Dak Prescott will still be the starting quarterback. As head coach Mike McCarthy oversees the new offense, he believes Prescott has the Hall of Fame potential necessary to succeed.

Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. However, McCarthy has been calling plays during the early part of the offseason. As he watches Prescott prepare to take on the new offense, McCarthy is liking what he sees, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I love the way we've challenged Dak mentally and more importantly I love the way he's attacked it,” McCarthy said. “He's really handled these changes and adjustments, the input. At the end of the day, the quarterback needs to own the offense. I have no interest in being known as some guru coach or smart coach. I want smart, Hall of Fame type quarterbacks.”

McCarthy went on to say that Prescott has been checking all of the boxes in terms of expectations towards him. The quarterback has continued to command the offense and owns any mental blocks he has had learning the system. Still early in training camp, McCarthy is looking for Prescott's impressive preparation to translate to game action.

Dallas has made the playoffs the past two seasons. However, they have failed to get past the Divisional Round. To make a long postseason run, the Cowboys need Dak Prescott to be at the top of his game.

McCarthy thinks the Cowboys are already on their way to seeing the best version of Prescott in 2023.