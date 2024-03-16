The New York Jets are bolstering their offensive line with the addition of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. This move comes after quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just four plays into the Jets' 2023 campaign.
The addition of Tyron Smith completed the Jets' overhaul of their offensive line, a focal point of their offseason under general manager Joe Douglas.
“I would’ve loved to have stayed home in Dallas, but as we all know it’s a business the way it works. I still feel like the Jets have an opportunity to win it, and anything I can do for the team to help them out, I’m going to do my best to do it,” said Smith, via CBS Sports Josina Anderson.
The deal is said to be a one-year contract with incentives that could total up to $20 million.
Smith expressed his excitement about playing with the Jets' QB1, although he mentioned that he hasn't spoken directly with Rodgers yet, according to Anderson. “I feel like it’s going to be amazing. Of course me being with Dallas, he’s kicked our butts twice in the playoffs—so I know what he's capable of. Honestly, I’m just excited about the opportunity,” Smith added.
Revamped Jets offensive line
The 33-year-old brings a wealth of experience as a two-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection. Tyron Smith's addition strengthens the Jets' offensive line, which faced challenges in terms of production and consistency in the previous season.
Smith's primary responsibility will be protecting Aaron Rodgers' blind side. He joins forces with returning center Joe Tippmann, right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, newly signed left guard John Simpson, and recently acquired right tackle Morgan Moses from Baltimore Ravens.
Smith's arrival at left tackle is a significant upgrade for the Jets, addressing a position that had been problematic throughout the 2023 season, starting right from their opening drive.